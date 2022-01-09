BBC News

Northern Lights seen over North East England

Image source, Paul Appleby
Paul Appleby captured the ethereal lights on Holy Island

The Northern Lights have been delighting photographers across the north east of England.

The spectacular natural phenomenon was seen from Northumberland down to South Tyneside and Teesside, as well as being spotted across Scotland.

The Aurora Borealis appears when atoms in the Earth's high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the sun, creating light.

It is more often seen in winter when the nights are cold, long and dark.

Image source, Paul Appleby
You have to be prepared to stay up late - this picture was taken at 23:15

Paul Appleby captured the rare sight late on Saturday evening on a "last minute visit" to Lindisfarne Castle on Holy Island in Northumberland.

After sightings in November BBC Look North weather presenter Abbie Dewhurst said certain weather conditions could make the lights visible but it was "not something that happens this far south very often".

Image source, Simon C Woodley
Simon Woodley said it was nice to share the experience with people at Souter Lighthouse

Simon Woodley said the view on Saturday evening at Souter Lighthouse in South Shields, South Tyneside was "incredible to see".

He said it was "cold but lovely".

The lights were also seen even further south in Hartlepool.

Image source, Ashley Foster
Ashley Foster saw the northern lights shining over Hartlepool on Teesside

