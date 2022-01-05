BBC News

Tyne and Wear Metro widespread disruption after signal failure

Services from Newcastle's Monument station to Sunderland and South Shields have been halted in both directions

Travellers on the Tyne and Wear Metro service are facing disruption after an early morning signal fault.

Operator Nexus said trains were suspended in both directions from Newcastle's Monument station to South Shields and South Hylton in Sunderland.

A spokesman said Metro tickets and passes can be used on Go North East buses as well as Stagecoach services in Sunderland.

He added that staff were working hard to fix the problem.

Services between Monument and Newcastle Airport and Monument to St James via Whitley Bay are running, however not to the regular timetable, Nexus said.

