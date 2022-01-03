Durham County Record Office closes for move
- Published
An archive office is closing to the public ahead of a move to a new home.
Durham County Record Office contains 900 years of the area's history and its documents span almost six miles, Durham County Council said.
The archive is being moved from County Hall in Durham to a new history centre at Mount Oswald Manor House, which is due to open in 2023.
Richard Bell, the councillor responsible for the office, said the move was a "huge undertaking".
He said: "Our archives chart more than 900 years of history in records which span almost six miles.
"Whilst the move to the new history centre is massively exciting, it is also a huge undertaking which requires a lot of preparation to ensure the new history centre can open on time.
"Each individual item in our collection needs careful handling, specialist packaging and thorough cataloguing, all of which takes time."
John Bowes' war toys
The record office contains many pieces of County Durham history including an early war game owned by John Bowes, who founded the Bowes Museum in Barnard Castle with his wife Josephine.
An unassuming brown paper parcel holds a collection of tiny boxwood figures which represent the members of an infantry company.
"This was an instructional game from the late 1870s designed to help non-professional militia soldiers to master the rules of company drill," an archive spokeswoman said.
"The figures were intended to help officers of militia and volunteer corps when they had no military friend at their elbows to explain any movement that might puzzle them in the Field Exercise, an army training manual."
Visitors will no longer be able to use the office's search room but the office can still be contacted, Mr Bell said.
"The service will continue to offer the same high level of professionalism and commitment during this temporary closure, to help people with their inquiries," he said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.