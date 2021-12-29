Houghton-le-Spring: Rival gangs smash windows on Christmas Day
Families celebrating Christmas Day had their home and car windows smashed in gang attacks, police said.
Five addresses were targeted in the Houghton-le-Spring area during a two-hour spree which police described as "retaliatory" and "unacceptable".
Northumbria Police said the attacks, which began at about 20:30 GMT, were carried out by two rival groups.
Officers are appealing for CCTV footage of vehicles or people acting suspiciously.
Addresses targeted included Leyburn Grove, Harwood Drive, Brinkburn Crescent and Beech Avenue in Houghton-le-Spring, as well as Ross Lea in Shiney Row.
'Swiftly and robustly'
Det Sgt Alan Whittle, of the force, said: "The level of violence seen as part of this retaliatory dispute was totally unacceptable.
"On each occasion, offenders were seen smashing the windows of cars and homes in full view of innocent families who were celebrating Christmas Day and enjoying the festivities.
"Anyone found to have been involved can expect to be dealt with swiftly and robustly."
He added that there were increased police patrols in the area but there was not believed to be a wider threat to the public.
