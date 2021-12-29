Newcastle homeless and their dogs captured in poignant photographs
Poignant photographs captured on the streets of Newcastle have highlighted the tough choice homeless people face over the Christmas period.
Many rough sleepers are forced to choose between their dogs and a safe place to sleep due to hostel rules, Streets Paws said.
The charity said fewer than 10% of hostels in England are pet-friendly.
Photographer Brian Matthews captured the charity's work ensuring dogs were healthy ahead of Christmas.
"It's a great reminder for us all who don't have to spend time on the streets during the coldest part of the year, how tough it can be.
"The Street Paws team are out there doing this work, literally keeping dog and owners together, and that the people and dogs didn't choose to be there but they are, and they need a little help, and if it needs to be Christmas to remind people of that, that's cool," Mr Matthews said.
In the lead up to the festive period, the charity held outreach events across Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester.
Vets were on hand to give a full health check to the dogs and "give the loyal pets the care they deserve".
Mr Matthews added: "Initially it was quite daunting, I didn't want everyone to feel like as I was prying into their world.
"Once we all chatted everyone was cool. The dogs were amazing, very friendly and chilled out, and interested in my camera."
Street Paws believes that owning a dog should "not be a barrier to accessing support and a safe place to sleep".
Founder Michelle Southern, said: "We have been doing a lot of work as part of our Dog Champions Scheme to work to make more hostels dog friendly.
"By getting more hostels to accept dogs, it means that fewer people and pets will spend Christmas on the streets."
