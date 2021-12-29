Newbottle Christmas Day death: Simon Birch 'had huge heart'
A man who died following a suspected assault on Christmas Day "had a huge heart", his family has said.
Simon Birch, 39, was found injured at an address on Sunderland Road, Newbottle, at 23:20 GMT on Saturday. He died at the scene.
Police said his injuries were thought to have been caused by a blade.
Adam Jenkins, 34, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, is due at Newcastle Crown Court on 24 January, charged with murder.
Northumbria Police previously asked people to "avoid any speculation on social media or in the community that could jeopardise the ongoing court proceedings".
A family tribute to Mr Birch, released by the force, said: "Simon was a much-loved son, father, brother and uncle. He had so many friends and was loved by so many who knew him.
"He lived life in the fast lane. He loved his cars and motorbikes, was full of energy and was the life and soul of any party. Whenever he was around, his smile would light up a room.
"He had a huge heart and was very generous. He'd give you his last penny if he could. He will be missed by everyone."
