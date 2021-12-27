Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade attend record callouts
A rescue charity has responded to a record number of incidents in 2021.
Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade attended 148 callouts in 2021 - the previous highest total was 147 in 2008.
The shore-based charity is comprised of volunteers who have a high level of training in rope, water and coastal rescue.
A spokesman said: "Although we do not celebrate reaching such heights, it is important to acknowledge the incredible commitment of our volunteers."
The brigade said that 58 callouts were during weekends, with more than 25% taking place between 21:00 and 07:00, which places an additional burden on volunteers' domestic and social lives.
Two of the callouts were on the evening of 26 December.
A spokesman said: "We're extremely grateful for the support of family, friends, employers and the wider community in helping our 16 team members provide our rescue service.
"As we approach the end of the year, we wish to thank everyone who has helped and supported the brigade in 2021."
