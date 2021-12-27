Newbottle death: Man accused of Christmas Day murder
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following a suspected assault on Christmas Day.
Simon Birch, 39, was found by paramedics who were called to an address on Sunderland Road, Newbottle near Houghton-le-Spring at 23:20 GMT.
He died at the scene and police said they thought his injuries had been caused by a blade.
A 34-year-old man also from Newbottle has been charged with murder and will appear before magistrates later.
Det Insp Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Simon's family.
"A man has now been charged with murder and I would ask that people refrain from any speculation on social media or in the local community that could prejudice the live case.
"All parties are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.