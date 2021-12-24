Peterlee teenager's award for lockdown survival packs
- Published
A teenager who made and gave out thousands of Covid-19 "survival packs" for young people during lockdown has been awarded for his goodwill.
Alfie Dixon-Clark, from Peterlee, came up with idea as he saw "a lot of people suffering", and hopes his actions will inspire "others to be kinder".
The 14-year-old has also been hand-delivering festive treats to locals.
He was the youngest winner of a North East Covid Acts of Kindness Community Award, backed by his council.
The student estimates he has made about 14,000 activity packs for others during the pandemic, which also saw him produce special VE Day bags for local care homes.
The bags contained activities such as colouring pages, craft supplies and snacks including fruit and chocolates.
'Power of kindness'
Known locally as "Alf the Kid", he delivered the packs to youngsters across County Durham and received donations from friends, families and local businesses.
He continued to use his pocket money and was able to hand out thousands of packs with the help of his supporters.
"I didn't expect the reaction I've had but it's an honour to get this award," said Alfie, who started off purchasing supplies with money saved for his birthday.
"I'm proud because it's not just about me and what I've done. I hope it has helped inspire others to be kinder to each other and make a nicer world.
"I believe the power of kindness is humanity's greatest strength.
"I also hope it helps to change the stereotype that kids behave badly, because in my opinion the majority of young people are kind to each other and want to help out where they can."
Alfie's mum Jaynie said he had been helping other young people since he was eight, when he was part of a homework support group.
"People ask why he does it and he says 'It's not what I do, it's who I am'.
"I thought it may last for eight weeks but it has grown and he really enjoys it. We are very proud of him."
The awards were organised by regional public health campaign, BeatCovidNE, backed by the seven North East local authorities which make up the LA7, including Durham County Council.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.