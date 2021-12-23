Jack Woodley murder case: Two more teens charged
Two more teenagers have been charged with murdering an 18-year-old man killed in a stabbing.
Jack Woodley died after an altercation outside the Britannia Inn in Newbottle Street, Houghton-le-Spring, on 16 October.
Two boys aged 15 and 17 have become the ninth and 10 teenagers charged over the killing. They will appear at Newcastle Magistrates' Court.
The previous eight have denied murder and a trial has been set for 1 March.
Jack, who had recently moved to Sunderland from the Durham area, died in hospital the day after being injured.
