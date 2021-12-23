Backworth arsonist jailed for ex-wife's letterbox rag blaze
- Published
An arsonist who pushed a burning a rag through her ex-wife's letterbox has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.
Chloe Shotton, 23, started the blaze at the woman's North Shields home while the victim and a child were inside, Northumbria Police said.
Shotton was caught on the house's CCTV and arrested within 11 minutes of the 999 call, the force said.
She was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting arson with intent to endanger life.
A police spokesman said the victim was woken up by her fire alarms in the early hours of 31 July and found her hall full of smoke.
Det Con Callum Dixon said: "Shotton endangered the lives of those inside this property, including a child, as well as those in neighbouring properties.
"Her dangerous actions could easily have resulted in numerous fatalities."
He praised the victim for "keeping her cool during what must have been a very frightening ordeal" and for supplying the CCTV so quickly which led to Shotton's speedy detention.
Shotton, of Hartside Crescent, Backworth, was also handed a lifetime restraining order preventing her from making contact with her victim.
