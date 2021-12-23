Plans for Ouseburn 18-storey quayside tower block submitted
Plans have been submitted for an 18-storey riverside flat block which critics say would damage views.
PfP-igloo wants to build the 62-apartment block on the vacant Malmo Quay, near Ousbeurn, Newcastle.
The plan has been heavily criticised by a number of people, including owners of the neighbouring Free Trade Inn who said the tower would "adversely dominate the skyline".
The plans have been lodged with Newcastle City Council.
PfP-igloo said the building had been "sited and sculpted to protect neighbouring properties' views as much as possible while creating a distinctive landmark" and that its design was "significantly slimmed down from earlier proposals".
Contentious plans history
The developer has also claimed the project would "build on Ouseburn's reputation as one of the coolest neighbourhoods in the world", an accolade it was recently given by Time Out, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
PfP-igloo also wants to build 13 townhouses and two duplex apartments on Malmo Quay and say they would incorporate a number of public cycleways, footpaths, and riverside seating.
Malmo Quay has a long history of contentious development plans, most notably the axed 32-storey Wimpey Tower skyscraper and a subsequent 13-floor block that also failed to materialise despite being approved by a government planning inspector.
Also planned are up to 73 homes in a further set of buildings up to eight storeys tall on neighbouring Spillers Quay, next to where the proposed Whey Aye observation wheel is scheduled to be built.
