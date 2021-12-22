Seaburn: Three women report spiking attacks after night out
Police are investigating after three women reported being spiked at the same venue during a night out in Sunderland.
Two of the victims reported being injected and a third claimed her drink was contaminated at Stack in Seaburn on Saturday.
Staff at the street food and bar venue said they were going through footage from 80 CCTV cameras to help officers.
Northumbria Police said it was investigating and anyone with concerns should get in touch.
'Suspicious activity'
A post on Stack's Facebook page said: "We are assisting the police with their investigations and would like to reassure our customers that we take these allegations very seriously.
"The venue is covered by over 80 CCTV cameras and the footage from these is currently being reviewed."
It added the venue had "a high security presence" and "managers and bar staff are all approachable", and said anyone who had concerns or saw any suspicious activity should alert them.
