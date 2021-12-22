Tynemouth and Sunderland Boxing Day Dips cancelled amid Omicron concerns
- Published
Two popular Boxing Day swims have been cancelled due to concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant.
Organisers of the Tynemouth Boxing Day Dip said there were fears around the large crowd the annual charity fundraiser normally attracts.
Meanwhile, Sunderland Lions Club said it was cancelling the event due to be held at Roker.
It is the second year in a row both events have been abandoned due to the coronavirus pandemic.
North Sea Volunteer Lifeguards, who organise the Tynemouth swim at Longsands, said: "Let's all look forward to Boxing Day 2022."
Sunderland Lions Club said they decided to cancel the dip "due to unforeseen and uncertain circumstances".
