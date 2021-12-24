Jarrow care home residents sent 3,000 Christmas cards after appeal
More than 3,000 cards have been sent to residents at a care home after an appeal to raise Christmas spirits.
Christmas cards were sent from groups, schools and families from as far away as New York, following the appeal by staff at Roseway House in Jarrow.
Those living at the home who do not have any family were also sent presents and good wishes.
Dawn Lyon, lifestyle support lead, said the appeal "exceeded any expectations" they had.
"The response to our appeal has been amazing," she said.
"Our local community, as well as those further afield, have shown us that their Christmas spirit is alive and strong no matter what is going on and it has really touched us here at Roseway House," she added.
Emma Barker, a carer at the home, said: "Our post box has been full almost every day.
"Our residents have been delighted to receive cards from across the UK and beyond, with well-wishes coming from as far away as New York.
"On behalf of all of the residents and staff at Roseway House, we want to say a huge thank you to each and every person who has responded to our appeal - it's been truly heart-warming."
