Newcastle charity sees demand for hot meals double
- Published
A charity providing food, clothes and warmth to homeless people in Newcastle says demand for its services has doubled in the pandemic.
Officials at the People's Kitchen, which serves hot food 365 days a year, say they are now having up to 300 people every day for an evening meal.
They said demand had risen as people had lost their jobs or were struggling with mental health and loneliness.
This year the charity says it has 90 bookings for Christmas Day alone.
Jackie Boardman, from the People's Kitchen, said: "We're getting people we haven't seen before who might have been furloughed, may have lost their jobs, we're getting people that are coming that have got families and are just struggling.
"We're seeing a spill-over on people who are struggling with their mental health because they're really lonely and we're also seeing people who can either afford their heating or afford food," she added.
The charity, which started in 1985, is run by more than 200 volunteers who cook hot meals from donated food and prepare packages of clothing, toiletries, food, mobile phones and sleeping bags.
One of the people helped in the past is Anthony McKiddie, who was homeless when he was 17, and now works as a volunteer.
Mr McKiddie said: "If it wasn't for the People's Kitchen I don't know where I'd be today with the meals and such it's saved my life, sometimes I didn't eat for days on end."
During lockdown, with the building closed to visitors, volunteers served hot food from a catering van.
Last Christmas Covid-19 restrictions saw 60 people who had booked in for Christmas dinner sitting outside to eat.
This year with 90 meals to serve, volunteers are hoping everyone will be able to enjoy their meal indoors.
