BBC News

Washington bird centre closes as avian flu confirmed

Published
Image source, WWT
Image caption,
Washington Wetland Centre will be closed until early in the new year

A bird conservation reserve has closed after a case of avian flu was confirmed at the site.

Washington Wetland Centre, which is run by the Wetland and Wildfowl Trust (WWT), will remain shut until early in the new year, a spokeswoman said.

She said a case had "sadly" been confirmed in one of the centre's collection birds, but would not confirm which breed was affected.

There are currently 53 active cases of avian flu in England.

A WWT spokeswoman said: "Cases of avian influenza are widespread in Great Britain and we have sadly had a confirmed case in our collection birds at Washington Wetland Centre.

"We are working with the relevant government agencies and are taking measures to prevent the spread of this bird disease.

"Protecting the birds in our care and those seeking winter refuge on our reserve is our utmost priority."

Image source, Getty Images
Image caption,
The RSPB said barnacle geese had been hit by hard a by a nasty strain on bird flu

Washington is home to several flocks of collection birds including Chilean flamingos, Eurasian cranes and various waterfowl including Hawaiian, Andean and Emperor geese.

The centre, which is one of several run by the WWT around the country, also hosts a number of migrating birds throughout the year.

Martin Fowlie of the RSPB said there were bird flu outbreaks most years, especially among ducks, geese and waterfowl, but this current strain was "particularly nasty".

He said there had been particular issues among barnacle geese arriving on the Solway Coast in south-west Scotland where up to 4,000 birds are estimated to have died.

"We are seeing more dead birds this year than any for as long as I can remember," Mr Fowlie said.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.