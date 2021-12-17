Durham Cathedral gets further £812k for Covid recovery
- Published
Durham Cathedral has been granted a further £812,200 from the government to support its recovery from the impact of Covid lockdowns.
The landmark has previously been granted more than £2.6m from the Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage.
The cathedral is one of 138 heritage organisations to get a share of the latest round of £15.5m.
Also getting funds were St Cuthbert's College in Ushaw, the Ravenglass and Eskdale Railway and Blyth Tall Ship.
A spokeswoman for the cathedral said the latest fund would go towards "essential operating costs as visitor numbers and income continue to recover to sustainable levels".
Andrew Tremlett, the Very Reverend Dean of Durham, welcomed the news saying the grant had "delivered the greatest possible gift to Durham Cathedral", namely "stability and capacity that will allow us to enter 2022 full of optimism".
Other organisations to get funds in the North East and Cumbria include:
- Blyth Tall Ship - £83,000
- North Tyneside Disability Forum - £29,900
- Muncaster Visitor Management - £170,000
- St Cuthbert's College, Ushaw - £357,400
- Stainmore Railway Company - £16,000
- Ravenglass & Eskdale Railway - £451,500
- Fans Museum, Sunderland - £27,200
The Culture Recovery Fund for Heritage is administered by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, in partnership with Historic England on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.