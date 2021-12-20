Northumberland mechanic starts RNLI station tour to thank crews
A car mechanic has started his bid to visit all 238 RNLI lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland to say thank you to every team for their work.
Chris Mason, 57, plans to spend weekends and holidays on his challenge which he aims to complete in a year.
The grandfather, from Cornhill-on-Tweed in Northumberland, said he was moved by the bravery of crews he saw on BBC Two series Saving Lives at Sea.
He will also be raising funds for the RNLI along the way.
Mr Mason said he is prepared to sleep in his car to save on accommodation expenses as he aims to visit every station, including those at Orkney, Shetland, the Channel Islands and the Isles of Scilly.
"I'm looking forward to meeting the crew at each station and having the chance to thank them for the amazing work they do saving lives at sea," Mr Mason said.
"I love driving and love the coast so this is a perfect challenge for me."
He will be making his journeys in his "old and clapped out" Vauxhall Astra and will take a photo of himself at each station as evidence of his visit.
He launched his challenge at Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, which first served as a lifeboat station in 1786.
Castle owner and former RNLI crewman Francis Watson-Armstrong said: "What a fantastic challenge Chris is undertaking for such a worthy cause.
"We wish him every luck with his mission."
