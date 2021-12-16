Percy Hedley investigated over closed children's homes
A charity is facing investigations by the police and the Charity Commission after closing two homes for children with complex needs.
The Percy Hedley Foundation shut Bradbury View on North Tyneside in September last year and Tees House in Newcastle in June.
Parents of children at the homes said the conditions were "not liveable" and they were "shell-shocked" by the care.
The foundation said it had co-operated fully with all regulatory bodies.
Chairman of its board of trustees, David Arthur, said it was " deeply sorry for the disruption and impact to the lives of the children and their families and carers following the closures".
"The lack of available provision for children and young people with complex needs across the country is a real cause for concern," he said.
Bradbury View closed after an Ofsted report saying children there were "at serious risk of harm" and "loss of life".
Alison Stanners, whose daughter Milly was one of the residents, said she found out late in the afternoon and collected her the next day.
"I've described it as being hit by a train," she said.
"It felt like that - everything stopped."
Since the closure, Mrs Stanners has cared for her daughter at home with a small team of carers.
She believes the size of the team is crucial in managing her condition, but said the Percy Hedley Foundation did not answer her questions about how many people cared for Milly at Bradbury View.
It took intervention by the Information Commissioner to find out, she said.
"There were 68 people looking after my daughter in the short space of about 12 weeks instead of a very small care team," she said.
"I was shell shocked."
Mr Arthur said, when the foundation learned of "concerning issues" with Bradbury View it decided to close it "rather than continue with uncertainty" while managing the impact of Covid.
Following an independent review commissioned by the board of trustees it then decided to close its remaining children's residential home, Tees House.
Holly James, whose 10-year-old son Dylan was a resident at this second home, said she had already decided to bring Dylan back to live with her in Plymouth because of what she saw in his room.
"It was not liveable conditions," she said.
"There were ceiling panels falling down, he broke the lock on the door - things like that should have been rectified straight away, because Dylan will find the danger in anything.
"If metal's sticking out Dylan will find a way to get that out to potentially use it as a weapon or on himself."
A member of staff who worked at Tees House for a year and asked not to be named said, despite having more than four years' experience looking after children with complex needs, he was shocked by what he saw.
He said there was "very rarely the correct level of staffing", adding that young people could become anxious without staff they know and are comfortable with.
"Then, as a way to deal with that, they harm themselves," he said
"One of the young people used to really hit their head off the floor.
"You felt the shock of it through the floors."
The Foundation said the closure of Tees House was not enforced, but a voluntary decision made because the size of the home and other regulatory requirements meant it "could no longer provide safe services from the home".
Northumbria Police and The Charity Commission say their investigations concern care provided at Bradbury View and Tees House and neither relates to any services the charity currently runs.
Northumbria Police said it was "investigating a report of a safeguarding concern involving the Percy Hedley Foundation".
The Charity Commission said it had an "ongoing regulatory compliance case involving the Percy Hedley Foundation, examining concerns about the charity's governance and safeguarding arrangements".
