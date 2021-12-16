Covid: Newcastle's new year fireworks cancelled
Fireworks planned to celebrate New Year's Eve have been called off due to concerns about crowds and Covid.
Newcastle's early evening and midnight displays will not go ahead but a laser light show will still take place.
Last year the fireworks took place as usual but the laser display was cancelled as it was thought it would encourage gatherings.
Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said it was "not a decision we have taken lightly".
He said: "In light of the new Omicron variant and rise in Covid cases we have a duty of care to minimise transmission and keep people safe."
Firework displays, live music and other entertainment were planned for the Quayside.
They were exempt from the Covid pass requirement but the council said it took the decision to cancel in the expectation large crowds would gather.
The Laser Light show on 30 and 31 December and 1 January will go ahead because there is no specific show which could attract crowds and it will take place over three days at several locations, the authority said.
Lasers on the Tyne Bridge, Sage Gateshead, Baltic and Malmaison hotel on the Quayside, and on Hadrian's Tower and the Civic Centre would be visible for 10 miles, it said.
They will shine between 18:00 and 23:00 GMT on the first two days and between 18:00 and 01:00 on New Year's Eve.
In December 2020 a laser light installation planned for three sites over three nights was postponed over worries it could encourage gatherings in the city centre.
Five early evening firework displays went ahead, although their locations were not be revealed in a bid to avoid crowds.
There were no displays in the city centre.
