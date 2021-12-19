Houghton-le-Spring residents create Christmas charity window displays
Residents of a Sunderland estate have come together to create their own Christmas window displays for charity.
The displays were created in homes on Houghton-le-Spring's Biddick Woods estate to fundraise for a foodbank and the Great North Air Ambulance Service.
Anita Economides' husband, Chris, suffered a heart attack at home in 2018 and was flown to hospital by air ambulance, but died the next day.
Mrs Economides said she was "very humbled" by her neighbours' support.
She said the Great North Air Ambulance Service was "extremely close to my heart".
"When the residents contacted me and told me they'd like to donate half the proceeds to the Great North Air Ambulance Service in memory of Chris, I was extremely honoured they wanted to do something to keep Chris's memory alive.
"The donations mean that the air ambulance service can continue to provide critical care and help save the lives of others," she added.
Residents had weekly craft nights throughout November to make the nativity displays.
The windows were illuminated on weekends throughout December, raising more than £830, which will be split between the air ambulance service and the local foodbank.
Mrs Economides, who now works for the Great North Air Ambulance Service, said the "effort and creativity" of all the windows was "very impressive" and she "especially enjoyed" the traditional theme of Christmas.
She added: "Since losing Chris, I have had immense support from the community who always have time to stop and chat and ask about myself and the boys.
"We find Christmas extremely difficult as Chris loved it. He would spend so much time decorating the outside of our home, which was always a talking point between the residents.
"I miss seeing all the beautiful displays that Chris made but I now take so much comfort in the displays and myself and the boys are so grateful for the continued support."
