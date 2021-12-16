North East ambulance meal breaks changed to reduce delays
Meal breaks for ambulance workers are being changed in a bid to reduce delays getting to patients.
Currently, North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) staff return to their bases for breaks, but a spokeswoman said it means crews could be unavailable for up to 60 hours across three days.
From 3 January to 31 March, breaks will instead be taken at hospitals or crews' nearest ambulance stations.
The change could equate to crews being able to respond to 37 more calls a day.
NEAS has been at its "highest status of operational alert" since July.
The spokeswoman said the demand for ambulances had resulted in some patients "waiting several hours for an ambulance response".
'Long waits'
Crews work shifts of between 10 and 12 hours and are usually stood down by the dispatch team to travel back to their base station for two 30-minute breaks, she said.
This time is protected and means staff are unavailable to respond to patients, she said, but travelling to a base can take up to an hour at a time.
Under the change, staff will each be given an extra £5 payment for each break taken away from their base.
Vicky Court, deputy chief operating officer, said: "The evidence is overwhelming that making this temporary change will allow us to see more patients quicker and reduce the potential harm that occurs when there are long waits for an ambulance.
"It will only last to the end of March while we continue to experience the enormous pressures upon our service."
She also said it could "improve wellbeing" of staff as currently "crews are often sent late for their breaks" to "try and avoid delays".
NEAS said the change meant people may see more ambulance crews in public buildings during their rest breaks and "are reminded that they should not be disturbed while resting".
