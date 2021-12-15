Man dies days after Prudhoe home disturbance
A man in his 70s has died days after suffering a serious neck injury in a disturbance at a home, police have said.
The man was injured at about 09:40 GMT on Friday at the home in Woodhead Road in Prudhoe, Northumbria Police said.
A spokesman said it was believed he had been assaulted and that the parties had been known to each other.
A 48-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of assault has been released on police bail.
Det Ch Insp Graeme Dodds said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the victim's family. Any death is incredibly sad, but it's even more poignant at this time of year.
"They will be offered all the support that they need.
"A full investigation is ongoing into this sad incident. We believe all parties to be known to each other."
