Houghton-le-Spring crash: Driver jailed for seven years
- Published
A driver who killed a woman during a police chase has been jailed for six years and eight months.
Paula Tiffin, who was 52 and a mother of 11, was a passenger in the car being driven by Bradley Webb as he tried to get away from Durham Police officers.
Webb, 25, drove through red lights and on the wrong side of the road before hitting a wall in Houghton-le-Spring.
Ms Tiffin, from Washington, was severely injured in the crash in August and died in hospital two days later.
'Appalling'
Newcastle Crown Court heard how Webb, from Queen Street in Sunderland, bought the unroadworthy Renault Megane for just £50.
It was followed by officers from Durham Police as the chase began before crossing into the neighbouring Northumbria Police area.
Webb admitted causing death by dangerous driving. Another woman, Diane Coffell, who was in the back of the car, also suffered serious injuries in the crash.
Judge Stephen Earl said Webb had driven "in an appalling manner to evade capture by police".
