Murder charge after Kenton house stab death
A man has been charged with murder after a man died following a suspected stabbing in Newcastle.
Anthony Nichols was found by emergency services called to an address in Columbia Grange in Kenton on Thursday.
Police said the 36-year-old local man had suffered a serious injury consistent with having been stabbed. He later died in hospital.
A man, 42, also from Kenton, will appear before Newcastle magistrates on Monday charged with his murder.
Det Insp Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Anthony's family at this awful time.
"A man has now been charged with Anthony's murder and I would ask that people refrain from any speculation on social media or in the local community that could prejudice the live case."
