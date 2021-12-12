BBC News

Murder charge after Kenton house stab death

Image source, Northumbria Police
Image caption,
Tony Nichols was taken to hospital but later died

A man has been charged with murder after a man died following a suspected stabbing in Newcastle.

Anthony Nichols, known as Tony, was found at an address in Columbia Grange in Kenton on Thursday.

Police said the 36-year-old local man had suffered a serious injury consistent with having been stabbed. He later died in hospital.

A man, 42, also from Kenton, will appear before Newcastle magistrates on Monday charged with his murder.

Image caption,
Emergency services were called to Columbia Grange at 22:00 GMT on Thursday

Det Insp Joanne Brooks, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Anthony's family at this awful time.

"A man has now been charged with murder and I would ask that people refrain from any speculation on social media or in the local community that could prejudice the live case."

