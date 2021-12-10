BBC News

Durham A1 crash: Lorry driver admits causing three deaths

A lorry driver has admitted killing three people in a motorway crash.

Two lorries and four cars were caught up in the collision on the A1(M) at Bowburn, County Durham, in July.

David Daglish, 57, and Elaine Sullivan, 59, from Seaham, and Paul Mullen, 51, of Washington, were killed.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court, Ion Nicu Onut, 41, of Galashiels, Scotland, admitted three counts of causing death by dangerous driving. He was remanded and will be sentenced on 22 January.

In a tribute to Mr Dalglish and Miss Sullivan, their families said their "worlds had been shattered into a million pieces".

The pair were described as "incredibly kind-hearted, loving and supportive parents, grandparents, family members and friends".

Mr Mullen would be "missed by all who knew him", his relatives said.

Several people were also injured in the crash, on 15 July on the northbound carriageway near junction 61.

