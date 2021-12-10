Murder inquiry after man dies following Newcastle assault
A murder investigation is under way after a man found seriously injured died in hospital in Newcastle.
The victim, aged in his 30s, was found by ambulance crews at an address in Columbia Grange in Kenton at about 22:00 GMT on Thursday.
Northumbria Police said he had injuries which were consistent with having been caused by a "bladed article".
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
The family of the man who died, who has not yet been named, are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.
Det Ch Insp Ed Small, of Northumbria Police, said: "At this early stage, we believe all parties to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public."
Police have asked anyone who has any information to get in touch.
