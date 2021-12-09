Durham University college principal steps back amid walk-out probe
- Published
A Durham University college principal who called students "pathetic" for walking out of a talk by a columnist has stepped back from some duties.
Professor Tim Luckhurst will not attend external events on behalf of the university while a probe into a dinner attended by Rod Liddle is carried out.
Mr Liddle had been invited as a guest speaker at a South College formal on Friday but some students walked out.
Prof Luckhurst has since apologised. The university is investigating.
Students were unaware who the speaker was beforehand, and when they realised some left in advance of his speech.
The principal added that his anger reflected his "commitment to freedom of speech".
Durham Students' Union described his position as "untenable" after it accused him of insulting and humiliating students.
A demonstration was held on Wednesday over the events at the formal dinner.
Durham University student newspaper Palatinate reported Mr Liddle had started his speech saying he was disappointed not to see any sex workers, referencing a university initiative which had provided safety training for students working within the industry.
The speech led to an open letter being sent to the university's vice-chancellor by the Durham Intersectional Feminism Society, Durham LGBT+ Association, Durham University Labour Club and Durham Womxn's Association.
A Durham University spokesman said Prof Luckhurst would "step back from some of his duties" while the investigation was ongoing.
"He will be working from home and will not attend external events on behalf of the university," it added.
Prof Luckhurst withdrew from a talk at the university's debating society on Monday and the event was postponed.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the formal dinner, which is due to conclude by mid-January, is being led by Professor Jane MacNaughton.
It will focus on the arrangements which led to Mr Liddle speaking at South College, as well as behaviour at the event, the university has confirmed.
'Distress and anger'
Professor Antony Long, the acting vice-chancellor of Durham University, said the institution was "committed to providing a safe place to live, work and study for all".
"The events of last Friday at South College have caused considerable distress and anger across much of our community," he added.
"Many staff and students, alumni as well as other stakeholders, are struggling to comprehend how a college formal, an event that is so commonly a source of intense community togetherness and enjoyment, could have caused so much distress and upset.
"Although there will inevitably be a range of views and strong feelings across our community, it is important that our approach is one of kindness and respect towards one another.
"We need to set standards and expectations on how we discuss and debate issues respectfully."
Mr Liddle is a former BBC Radio 4 Today programme editor who now writes for The Spectator and The Times.
Speaking about the appearance, he told the BBC: "If you are at university you need to listen to views that are contrary to your own opinions and that's what my speech was about.
"It was about tolerance."
