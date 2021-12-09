Children of woman found dead in Newcastle hotel 'truly devastated'
The children of a tourist found dead in a Newcastle hotel room say her death has left them "truly devastated".
Pek Ying Ling, 51, was discovered at the County Aparthotel in the city centre at 07:15 GMT on Monday.
She had been on a trip from her native Singapore with her husband Soong Hert Fong, 50, who has been charged with her murder.
"The whole situation is a huge shock to us," her three sons said in a family statement.
"We were supposed to meet up for a family holiday, we are truly devastated.
"This is an incredibly difficult time for us, so we ask that our privacy is respected while we grieve."
Emergency crews were called to the hotel on Westgate Road after police received a report of concern for a woman.
Despite attempts to save Ms Ling's life, she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr Fong, who is also from Singapore, was charged with murder and is next due in court on 11 January.
Det Insp Matt Steel from Northumbria Police, who is leading the investigation, said: "First and foremost, I want to express sincere condolences to Pek's children, family and loved ones, both here in the UK and back in her native Singapore.
"We will continue to support the victim's loved ones in every way we can.
"The family have asked for their privacy to be respected so they can grieve this most tragic loss, and we ask that their wish is respected," Det Insp Steel said.
Ms Ling's sons are being supported by family liaison officers.
