Storm Arwen: Government review into power cuts starts
- Published
A government review has started into how power companies responded as Storm Arwen caused major damage, leaving some homes without electricity for 12 days.
Ministers say they want power companies to take measures so future potential disruption is mitigated.
Hundreds of thousands of people in north-east England and Cumbria were left without power for days, when the storm hit on 26 November.
The government said that was unacceptable.
The review is aiming to find issues with and make recommendations to improve the resilience of electricity networks across the UK.
It will also look at the way power companies communicated with customers and the support that was offered to vulnerable customers.
Storm Arwen caused the most severe disruption to power supplies since 2005, and led to military personnel being deployed in Cumbria, County Durham and Northumberland to provide support to residents.
The review announced by the government to "build a more resilient power system" comes as industry regulator Ofgem launched its own review looking at how each individual network operator performed against the legal standards they are required to.
Ofgem will consider enforcement action if it is found that network operators failed.
Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: "There is an urgent need to identify and resolve a number of issues which came to light during the Storm Arwen response, and the review I've commissioned, alongside Ofgem's, will ensure any failings are addressed."
Remaining homes and businesses without power in north-east England had supplies restored on Tuesday.
Northern Powergrid described it as the "worst storm in over 20 years".
The outcome of the review will be published by the end of March 2022, with an interim report expected to be published within 8 weeks.
