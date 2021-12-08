Danny Humble death: Seven teenagers deny murdering dad of two
Seven teenagers have denied the murder of a father of two in Northumberland.
Danny Humble, 35, a welder, died of a head injury after being attacked in Romsey Close, Cramlington, on 29 May.
Appearing at Newcastle Crown Court the seven - aged 16 and 17 at the time - denied murder.
Three of the accused who have since turned 18 and three youths were granted conditional bail. A 17-year-old has been remanded in the care of the local authority.
The three adults, all from Blyth, are Alistair Dickson, of Hawkins Way, Bailey Wilson of Mitford Avenue, and Ethan Scott of Chester Grove.
A pre-trial date has been set for 25 February.
