Man charged with murder of wife in Newcastle County Aparthotel
- Published
A tourist has been charged with the murder of his wife who was found dead in a Newcastle city centre hotel.
Police attended the County Aparthotel, Westgate Road, at 07:15 GMT on Monday, following concerns for her welfare.
Pek Ying Ling, 51, from Singapore, was found not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews a short time later.
Her 50-year-old husband, also from Singapore, faced Newcastle magistrates earlier and was remanded in custody.
He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 January, 2022.
The woman's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, Northumbria Police said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.