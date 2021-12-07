BBC News

Man charged with murder of wife in Newcastle County Aparthotel

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The woman was found in the County Aparthotel on Westgate Road

A tourist has been charged with the murder of his wife who was found dead in a Newcastle city centre hotel.

Police attended the County Aparthotel, Westgate Road, at 07:15 GMT on Monday, following concerns for her welfare.

Pek Ying Ling, 51, from Singapore, was found not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews a short time later.

Her 50-year-old husband, also from Singapore, faced Newcastle magistrates earlier and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 7 January, 2022.

The woman's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, Northumbria Police said.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.