Tourist charged with murder of wife found in Newcastle hotel
- Published
A tourist has been charged with the murder of his wife who was found dead in a city centre hotel.
Police were called to Westgate Road, Newcastle, shortly before 07:15 GMT on Monday, after concerns were raised.
The 51-year-old woman, from Singapore, was found not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews a short time later.
A 50-year-old man, also from Singapore, was arrested and charged with murder. He was due before magistrates earlier.
The woman's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, Northumbria Police said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.