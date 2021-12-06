Durham Police finance probe into Beamish Museum ends
- Published
A police investigation into financial concerns raised at a County Durham museum has ended with no action taken.
In June 2020, Beamish Museum trustees alerted the Charity Commission and Durham Police to a "serious incident" relating to a financial matter.
At the time the open-air museum's bosses said its day-to-day operations would not be affected.
In a statement, the museum said it had now been informed by police that no further action was being taken.
"The board, in line with their duties as trustees of the museum, reported a serious incident to the police last year" it said.
"The police have investigated the matter and concluded that no further action is to be taken.
"We accept this decision. Due to legal and data protection reasons, we have no further comment to make.
"As ever, our number one priority is providing a world-class experience for our much-valued visitors."
According to the Charities Commission, Beamish's income for the financial year up to January 2021 was just over £11m including donations and legacies totalling £7.5m.
Durham Police said detectives from its economic crime unit had investigated the concerns raised.
A spokesman added: "Following a thorough review of material and interviews with a number of potential witnesses, the force has determined that no further action will be taken in this case".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.