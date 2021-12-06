Walker murder: Man, 52, charged after death at flats
A man has been charged with murder after a suspected stabbing at a block of flats in Newcastle.
Officers were called to Church Walk House in Walker at about 14:20 GMT on Saturday where they found Paul Wilkinson, 47, with what is believed to be knife wounds. He died at the scene.
Dean Johnson, 52, of no fixed address, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
He was remanded and will appear at the city's crown court on 8 December.
