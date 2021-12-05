Man killed in suspected Walker stabbing at flats
A man has died in a suspected stabbing in a Newcastle flat block.
Northumbria Police said they were called to a home in Church Walk House in Walker at about 14:20 GMT on Saturday.
A 47-year-old man was found with injuries "consistent with having been caused by a bladed article," a force spokeswoman said. He was declared dead at the scene.
A 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.
Police said the victim's family have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.
Det Insp Graeme Barr said: "First and foremost, I would like to say that my thoughts are with the victim's family at this incredibly difficult time.
"We know that incidents likes this can have a big impact on the local community.
"I want to reassure the public that we believe those involved are known to each other and that this is not a random attack between strangers."
Police are appealing for information or witnesses.
