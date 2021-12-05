Storm Arwen: Northern Powergrid hopes all power restored by Tuesday
The energy firm for North East England says it hopes to have all power cuts caused by Storm Arwen restored by Tuesday.
As of 23:00 GMT on Saturday, some 3,900 homes remained without power more than eight days after winds of 98mph tore down lines causing cuts.
Northern Powergrid previously warned some could be without power until Wednesday.
In Cumbria, 86 properties are still without power.
Major incidents were declared in County Durham and Northumberland with the Army and Royal Marines deployed to take supplies to residents hit by the outages.
The Met Office has warned of more wind, rain, and snow in some of the affected areas on Monday and Tuesday.
A Northern Powergrid Spokeswoman said: "We are now hopeful that the work we have in front of us will be complete on Tuesday, provided that any additional damage that we find is small."
She said progress had been "particularly encouraging" in Weardale and Teesdale where, despite "challenging weather conditions", the firm has reduced the number of customers without power to fewer than 50 which "we expect to restore on Sunday".
The spokeswoman said more than 260 generators had been installed around the North East to get people's power back on while the company works to rebuild the overhead lines damaged by Storm Arwen on 26 November.
In Cumbria, Electricity North West said it was "working to restore power to the final few properties".
The firm said more than 110,000 properties it supplied had been bit by power cuts caused by the storm with more than a million people affected across the whole UK.
Regulation and communications director Paul Bircham said: "Our teams have made a huge effort to restore power to impacted customers as quickly as possible, in extremely difficult conditions.
"Although our restoration efforts are almost complete our work will continue to rebuild the network now that customers are back on.
"We have had generators brought up to Cumbria from as far away as Southampton to to get people back on in areas where the damage is too complex for an immediate fix."
Meanwhile, Energy regulator Ofgem warned it would take enforcement action against network companies which failed to restore power to customers quickly enough.
A £700 cap on compensation has been lifted allowing all those affected to claim £70 for each 12-hour period they are left without power - after an initial £70 for the first 48 hours.
Northern Powergrid has previously apologised after being criticised over poor communications with affected householders.
