Tyne Tunnel: Payment booths removed as cameras take over
- Published
The toll booths at the Tyne Tunnel are being removed as motorists no longer need to stop and pay.
Since 8 November drivers' registration plates have picked up by cameras as part of a new cashless system.
Now motorists have to pay in advance or within hours of their journey.
Operator TT2 says the system - which had some glitches on the first day meaning some drivers were charged twice - aims to cut queues, journey times and reduce emissions.
The first set of toll plazas to be dismantled span eight lanes on the northbound side of the A19.
Drivers coming out of the tunnel will now be filtered into lanes seven and eight to create two continuous lanes of traffic.
Booths have been at the tunnel since its opening in 1968.
Shaun Simmons, customer operations manager at TT2, said the work to dismantle the toll booths would be "completed as quickly as possible and we are managing the road to ensure minimal disruption to drivers".
Under the new system cameras automatically register journeys and payment can be made through a pre-paid account, online or through a PayPoint before midnight the following day.
Tape on number plates
On the first day of the new system drivers also complained of long tailbacks while people got used to the new set-up.
There have also been reports of people trying to avoid paying by placing tape on registration plates to try to stop cameras from identifying vehicles.
However, Tyne Tunnels manager Fiona Bootle said the cameras picked up number plates four times and said using tape did not work.
TT2 officials told the Local Democracy Reporting Service about three-quarters of customers now used a pre-paid account for their tolls.
People who do not pay on time will receive a £30 fine if paid within 14 days, which increases to £60 if paid within 28 days.
