Gateshead crash: Man charged after pedestrian dies
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was killed.
Marion Whittaker, 55, was hit by a car in Old Durham Road, near the junction with Carr Hill Road, Gateshead, shortly after 22:00 GMT on Thursday.
Ms Whittaker, of Bensham, died at the scene and the road was closed for several hours afterwards.
A 24-year-old man, from Gateshead, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving and is due before magistrates.
'Absolutely horrendous time'
Sgt Steve Armstrong, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is an extremely difficult time for Marion's family, who are understandably heartbroken by what has happened.
"I would ask that their privacy is respected at this absolutely horrendous time."
Police have warned people not to share photos and videos on social media relating to the collision, which they said could be "upsetting" to Ms Whittaker's family .
They urged witnesses or people with dashcam footage to come forward.
