HMRC to move 9,000 staff to Newcastle city centre site
- Published
About 9,000 HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) staff are being relocated to a city centre office complex.
Once complete, Pilgrim's Quarter in Newcastle will be the largest of HMRC's 13 regional centres, officials said.
The department is relocating staff from Benton Park View in Newcastle and Waterview Park in Washington.
The government has agreed a 25-year lease for the site, which currently houses the Stack food and drink venue, and is due to move in 2027.
A HMRC spokesman said moving to the city centre site, which is being developed by Reuben Brothers, will provide a larger office space and better access to public transport for staff.
'Fantastic news'
HMRC's chief executive Jim Harra said: "Pilgrim's Quarter will deliver the inclusive, flexible and collaborative working environment that meets the current and future needs of our colleagues while improving career development opportunities."
Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes hailed the move and said it would provide a boost to local businesses.
"This is fantastic news for Newcastle and anyone who has a stake in the success of the city centre," he said.
Meanwhile, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has also said it will open a new hub in Newcastle.
