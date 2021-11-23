Pedestrian hit by HGV on A194(M) in Gateshead was 'much loved'
A 25-year-old who died when he was struck by an HGV on a motorway on Tyneside was "much loved" his family has said.
Sam Johnson, from Jarrow, was seriously injured on the A194(M) near the A195 junction in Gateshead at 05:10 GMT on Sunday and later died in hospital.
His family said the death would leave a "huge hole" in their lives.
Northumbria Police said the driver of the vehicle had remained at the scene and helped with their inquiries.
'Especially poignant'
The family statement read: "Sam, a much-loved son of Christine and Carl.
"He was a first-class honours graduate of Northumbria University and was in the final stages of his accountancy professional qualifications at a city-based accountancy firm.
"He was a loyal Newcastle United fan, and will be sorely missed by his family and friends."
Insp Dean Hood, of Northumbria Police, said: "Every death on our roads is always incredibly sad, but it is especially poignant when it involves somebody so young - and who had his whole future ahead of him.
"We are determined to finding out what happened in the moments immediately before this collision, and would continue to ask any witnesses - or anybody with information that they think could assist our investigation - to get in touch."
