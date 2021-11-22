Ex-army vicar from Penrith jailed for sexually abusing girls
- Published
An ex-army vicar has been jailed for sexually abusing girls as young as four years old.
Richard Landall, from Penrith, Cumbria, abused his victims in the 1980s, 2004 and 2013, Durham Police said.
He told one of his victims God "would be happy with her" and he was doing "God's will", the force said,
Landall, 64, was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault and was jailed for 19 years with a further four on extended licence.
'High risk'
Police said Landall used his position as a trusted member of the community as an Army padre and later a parish vicar to abuse the girls.
He left the Army to train to be a vicar in Durham, where he continued his abuse, telling one victim that God would be happy with her and as a vicar he was doing "God's will", a spokeswoman said.
A report prepared ahead of his sentencing at Durham Crown Court said Landall posed "a high risk of serious sexual and emotional harm to children".
'Lack of remorse'
Det Con Claire Trewick, said: "This has been a long, drawn-out investigation involving three separate victims who were sexually abused from a young age by someone who they had put their trust in.
"The women, one of whom was just four years old at the time of the attacks, have been incredibly brave in giving evidence at court - something which they would have been spared if Landall had not arrogantly refused to accept his crimes.
"He has continued to lack any remorse.
"However, following the verdict, the women, all now adults, feel that justice has been served and that they can finally start to move on with their lives."
