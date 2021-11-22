Pedestrian hit by HGV on A194(M) in Gateshead
A man died when he was struck by an HGV on a motorway on Tyneside.
The 25-year-old suffered serious injuries on the A194(M) eastbound near the junction with the A195 and Follingsby Lane in Gateshead at about 05:10 GMT on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital but died overnight - his name has not yet been released.
Northumbria Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was helping with their inquiries.
Insp Dean Hood said: "A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding this collision and I am again asking for the public to assist us as we look to give the man's family the answers they deserve."
He urged anyone who was travelling in the area between 05:00 and 05:20 on Sunday to check any dashcam footage and let officers know if "you see anything that may be of interest".
