Millions of trees to be planted in Northumberland
- Published
Millions of trees are to be planted in Northumberland in a bid to tackle climate change and boost biodiversity.
In the first phase of the project, the Northumberland Woodland Creation Partnership said it would create new forests at Rusty Knowe in Kielder and Monkridge near Otterburn by 2024.
By 2030 the partnership said it hoped to have planted millions of trees.
The plan also includes smaller scale projects such as planting new orchards and small, community woodlands.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has provided funding for the scheme through its Nature for Climate Fund.
Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: "The plan is to create more wooded landscapes across the county by 2030 to help tackle the big challenges facing society such as climate change and biodiversity decline while supporting a thriving local economy."