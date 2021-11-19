Boy, 15, denies Annfield Plain petrol station forecourt murder
- Published
A teenager has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a man on a County Durham petrol station forecourt.
Thomas Mallaby, 40, and from Stanley, was assaulted at the garage in Morrison Road, Annfield Plain, in the early hours of 26 September, and died in hospital two days later.
Appearing at Teesside Crown Court, the 15-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, denied murder.
He was granted conditional bail and told he faced a trial on 4 April.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.