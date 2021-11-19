Trial date set for Washington teen charged over terror plot
- Published
A trial date has been set for a man accused of a far-right terror plot to target police stations and attack drag queens and Muslim sex offenders.
Luke Skelton, 18, is charged with preparing to commit acts of terrorism.
Mr Skelton of Oxclose, Washington, Tyne and Wear, appeared at the Old Bailey earlier and a provisional trial date was set for 3 May.
The charges against him include researching explosive ingredients and identifying potential targets.
The court heard the student was accused of carrying out the offences, between October 2020 and 2021, in his home town.
He is accused of composing draft "manifestos" and a "final note".
The targets allegedly included "drag queens", "Muslim rape gangs" and police stations, which he had photographed, the court heard.
Mr Skelton, who appeared by videolink from Durham prison, appeared before Mr Justice Sweeney for a preliminary hearing earlier.
The judge said any potential trial could be heard at Teesside Crown Court.
A plea and case management hearing will take place on 11 March at the same court.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.