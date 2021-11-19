Pedestrian, 91, dies when hit by car in Ryton
A 91-year-old man died when he was struck by a car on Tyneside.
He suffered fatal injuries on Main Street in Ryton, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 17:50 GMT on Thursday.
His name has not yet been released but his family has been informed.
Northumbria Police said the driver had stopped at the scene and was assisting officers with their inquiries, and appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.
Sgt Dave Roberts said: "First and foremost, our thoughts go out to the man's family at this devastating time, we will continue to offer them any support they need.
"We are committed to getting them the answers they deserve - and we have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision and how it came to happen."
