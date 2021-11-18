Newcastle named among world's climate leaders
Newcastle has been named among world-leading cities tackling climate change as it aims to reach net zero by 2030.
It has retained its 'A'-grade status from international climate research provider CDP - one of 11 places in the UK and 95 worldwide.
Last year the council unveiled plans to make the entire city carbon neutral by the end of the decade.
The target includes making more vehicles in Newcastle electric, cutting home energy usage and recycling more.
Council leader Nick Forbes told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the city was "incredibly proud" to have retained its top grade status.
He said: "Tackling the climate emergency remains the great challenge of our age and this very much reassures us that we are on the right track."
He added that momentum from the COP26 climate conference held in Glasgow should be harnessed and further steps taken to "create the clean, green and inclusive communities we all want to live in".
"We are incredibly proud to have retained our top grade from the organisation which is the global gold standard for environmental reporting."
While Newcastle has committed to driving down carbon emissions to net zero by 2030, which is 20 years ahead of the government's target, the existing plans would only get the city 73% towards that goal.
The council has 150-plus actions in its net zero vision. They include introducing a Clean Air Zone where high-polluting vehicles in the city centre will be fined from next year.
A CDP spokesperson said: "Newcastle and the other 94 cities on this year's A List, are also celebrated for showing that urgent and impactful climate action - from ambitious emissions reduction targets to building resilience against climate change - is achievable at a global level, and in cities with different climate realities and priorities.
"However, this action needs to go further and faster to meet the new targets agreed at COP26."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.